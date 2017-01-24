WASHINGTON Jan 24 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he told President Donald Trump in a White House meeting on Tuesday that Senate Democrats would fight any Supreme Court nominee "that was outside of the mainstream."

Trump said on Tuesday he would announce his Supreme Court pick next week. The lifetime appointment as a Supreme Court justice requires Senate confirmation.

"As I've said many times, I believe the president should pick a mainstream nominee who could earn bipartisan support for the vacant Supreme Court seat," Schumer said in a statement.

"I reiterated that view in our meeting today, and told him that Senate Democrats would fight any nominee that was outside of the mainstream," he said.

