WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Justice Department will appeal to the full District of Columbia circuit court a ruling that threw out a key aspect of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Tuesday.

In a statement, department spokeswoman Emily Pierce said the agency believes the ruling on subsidies is incorrect and inconsistent with Congressional intent. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Jim Loney)