WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a new challenge to the Obamacare law that took aim at a bureaucratic board labeled by some Republicans as a "death panel" because it was designed to cut Medicare costs.

The high court left intact a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that threw out the lawsuit. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)