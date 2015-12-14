(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-7)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to revive a human rights lawsuit against
Occidental Petroleum Corp and a security contractor that
had accused them of complicity in a deadly 1998 bombing by
Colombia's military of a village in the South American country.
The court left intact a November 2014 ruling by the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals stating that victims' families could
not pursue claims against Occidental and Florida-based AirScan
Inc under two U.S. human rights laws, the Alien Tort Statute and
Torture Victims Protection Act.
The lawsuit stemmed from a December 1998 cluster bomb attack
by Colombia's air force that killed 17 people, including six
children, in Santo Domingo, a village near an Occidental oil
pipeline that had been a target of leftist rebels.
Occidental and AirScan were accused of providing the
Colombian military with financial and logistical support. Both
denied wrongdoing, and Houston-based Occidental has said it did
not provide lethal aid.
The lower court ruling relied in part on a 2013 Supreme
Court decision in which the justices ruled unanimously to make
it harder for plaintiffs to sue corporations in U.S. courts for
alleged abuses occurring overseas.
U.S. companies facing similar suits have had considerable
success in citing the ruling, a Reuters analysis showed.
The case on which the court acted on is Mujica v.
Occidental, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 15-283.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)