WASHINGTON, April 30 Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has voiced some regret about the court's intervention in the hotly contested 2000 presidential election that went to Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

O'Connor, 83, told the Chicago Tribune's editorial board that the high court "probably added to the problem" by taking up the case over a disputed Florida recount, which the high court in Florida had allowed to go ahead at Gore's request.

The U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling, with O'Connor in the majority, ended the recount and led to Bush's election victory. O'Connor, appointed to the court by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981, retired in 2006.

In the remarks on Friday, she told the paper that although election authorities in Florida "kind of messed it up," paving the way for the Bush campaign to ask the Supreme Court to intervene, the justices' role in deciding the election "gave the court a less-than-perfect" reputation." (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Mohammad Zargham)