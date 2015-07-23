July 22 Oracle Corp has asked a U.S.
judge for permission to update its copyright lawsuit against
Google Inc to include the Android operating system's
current market dominance.
The move by Oracle is its first since the U.S. Supreme Court
allowed the case to continue and suggests the litigation could
be far from over.
The closely watched case involves how much copyright
protection should extend to Java programming language, which
Google used to design its Android smartphone operating system.
Google's Android operating system is the world's
best-selling smartphone platform. Oracle sued Google five years
ago and is seeking roughly $1 billion in copyright claims.
Oracle said it wants to update the copyright lawsuit, filed
in October 2010, to add that Google continues its copyright
infringement through updated versions of Android in both
existing and new markets and this is resulting in harm to Oracle
and benefit to Google.
"The record of the first trial does not reflect any of these
developments in the market, including Google's dramatically
enhanced market position in search engine advertising and the
overall financial results from its continuing and expanded
infringement," Oracle wrote in a letter to Judge William Alsup
on Wednesday.
A Google representative declined to comment.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an appeals court's
ruling that allows Oracle to seek licensing fees for the use of
some of the Java language. Google had said it should be able to
use Java without paying a fee.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)