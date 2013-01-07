* Anti-abortion group sued Federal Election Commission
* FEC's methodology challenged
By Terry Baynes and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday refused to review a challenge to federal regulators'
method for determining which political groups need to register
as political action committees and reveal their donors.
Without comment, the court declined to hear the appeal of
The Real Truth About Abortion, an anti-abortion group that had
sued in 2008 to challenge numerous Federal Election Commission
rules that govern disclosures of political spending.
The case is one of several challenging the disclosure and
reporting requirements for political groups in the wake of
Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, a 2010 Supreme
Court case that removed limits on what companies and unions can
spend to support or oppose political candidates.
Previously known as The Real Truth About Obama, Real Truth
About Abortion said that it planned to educate voters in 2008
about the policy positions of then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama, a
supporter of abortion rights.
But the non-profit group refrained, under the risk of being
deemed a political action committee (PAC) by regulators and
subject to a federal investigation, according to the lawsuit.
It said the FEC's multi-part test to assess whether a
group's "major purpose" is to engage in federal campaign
activity, qualifying it as a PAC, was too vague and chilled more
political speech than necessary.
A federal judge in 2011 rejected the challenge, and a
unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of
Appeals affirmed that decision in June. It called the
commission's methods "a sensible approach to determining whether
an organization qualifies for PAC status."
James Bopp, who represents the Real Truth About Abortion, is
the same lawyer who brought the Citizens United case.
The case is The Real Truth About Abortion Inc. v. Federal
Election Commission, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-311.
(Reporting by Terry Baynes in New York and Jonathan Stempel in
Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)