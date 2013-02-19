* Supreme Court weighs soybean patent case
* Farmer, 75, challenges agribusiness giant
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 U.S. Supreme Court justices
signaled on Tuesday that agribusiness giant Monsanto Co
was in a strong position to claim that an Indiana farmer
violated its patent for a type of soybean.
In a case closely watched by the biotechnology industry, the
court is considering whether Vernon Bowman, 75, had performed an
end-run around the law when he bought soybean grain typically
used for animal feed but planted it instead.
The soybean crop turned out to contain Monsanto's patented
genetics. Bowman said because the grain he used as seed was
"second-generation" and not the first-generation sold by seed
dealers, it was not covered by the patent.
The bulk of the argument focused on whether patent
protections extended to multiple generations of a
self-replicating product such as seeds, with several justices
indicating that patent law should protect companies like
Monsanto in such situations.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
Justice Stephen Breyer told Bowman's lawyer, Mark Walters,
that Bowman, who was in the courtroom for oral arguments, could
use the seed he had purchased for other purposes but could not
harvest the crop from the next generation of seed.
"You know there are certain things that the law prohibits,"
he said. "What it prohibits here is making a copy of the
patented invention. And that is what he did."
Likewise, Justice Elena Kagan clashed with Walters over his
assertion that Monsanto could protect its patent rights by
having contracts with farmers.
"All that has to happen is that one seed escapes the web of
these contracts," she said.
That single seed, "because it can self replicate in the way
that it can, essentially makes all the contracts worthless,"
Kagan added.
INNOVATION STIFLED?
Several justices appeared concerned that a ruling for Bowman
would stifle innovation.
"Why in the world would anybody spend any money to try to
improve the seed if as soon as they sold the first one, anybody
could grow more and have as many of those seeds as they want?"
said Chief Justice John Roberts.
Both sides sparred over to what extent Monsanto can exercise
control over how farmers use later generations of its seeds.
Without the existing patent protections, "Monsanto could not
have commercialized its invention," Monsanto lawyer Seth Waxman
said.
Walters countered that the court should be wary of "choosing
patent rights over private property rights" when deciding what
farmers can do with seeds they have purchased.
The Obama administration intervened in the case in support
of the federal appeals court ruling in Monsanto's favor.
Justice Department lawyer Melissa Sherry said a victory for
Bowman would "eviscerate patent protections."
The case arose when, in 1999, Bowman sought to save money by
buying commodity grain from a grain elevator.
The seed was not identified as featuring Monsanto's Roundup
Ready technology, which protects seeds from herbicides. Bowman
kept the seed generated from the successful crop and used it the
following year. He repeated the pattern until 2007.
Monsanto objected, saying that Bowman was growing soybeans
that were resistant to Roundup herbicide, meaning he was
infringing on its patents.
The legal question was when Monsanto's patent protections
were, in legal terminology, "exhausted."
Bowman said Monsanto's rights were exhausted because the
seeds he bought from the elevator were already
second-generation. The agreements farmers sign with Monsanto
when they buy seeds allows them to sell commodity grain
generated by the crop. This is normally used for feed rather
than planting.
Once he purchased the seeds, Monsanto could not impose any
limits on what could be done with the seeds, he said.
Monsanto argued that its rights were not exhausted because
the agreements signed by the farmers also said that seeds could
not be sold for planting.
A lower court found in favor of Monsanto and ordered Bowman
to pay the company $84,456.