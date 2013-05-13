* Justices' decision is unanimous
* Court ruling limited in scope
* Farmer will have to pay Monsanto almost $85,000
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, May 13 In a ruling that drew sighs
of relief from the biotechnology industry, the U.S. Supreme
Court ruled on Monday that an Indiana farmer violated
agribusiness company Monsanto Co.'s patent for a type of
soybean.
The court agreed unanimously with Monsanto that Vernon
Bowman, 75, had performed an end-run around the law when he used
the company's patented soybean seeds without seeking a license.
Justice Elena Kagan wrote on behalf of the court that
Monsanto's patent protections were not, in legal terminology,
"exhausted" when Bowman used the seeds without the company's
permission.
Kagan wrote that patent exhaustion did not allow a farmer to
reproduce patented seeds through planting and harvesting without
the patent holder's permission.
If farmers were allowed to do so, "a patent would plummet in
value after the first sale of the first items containing the
invention," Kagan wrote. Such a result would lead to "less
incentive for innovation than Congress wanted," she added.
REAFFIRMATION
For biotech companies in various sectors, not just
agriculture, the ruling was a "reaffirmation" of the principle
that patent protections extend to copies made of a patented
item, according to Patricia Millett, a Washington lawyer who
filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of the Biotechnology
Industry Organization.
"It's very important for the innovation economy," she said.
The ruling, Millett and others in the biotech industry say,
likely extends to certain other products sold with licenses,
including DNA and bacterial preparations.
In the ruling, Kagan specifically stated that the decision
was limited to the case before the court and not all
self-replicating products. She cited computer software as an
example.
"We recognize that such inventions are becoming ever more
prevalent, complex and diverse," Kagan wrote. The court, she
added, did not need to address in the Monsanto case "whether or
how the doctrine of patent exhaustion would apply in such
circumstances."
Christopher Holman, an intellectual property expert at the
University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, said what the
court had left undecided were instances in which there is
"unavoidable or inadvertent" replication.
Notwithstanding Kagan's reference to software, the
principles contained in Monday's ruling would apply just as much
to Microsoft Corp., which sells products with licenses,
as it does to Monsanto, he added.
ROUNDUP READY
As a result of the ruling, Bowman will have to pay Monsanto
$84,456 for infringing on the company's patent. Bowman's
attorney, Mark Walters, said the ruling "makes infringers out of
95 percent of America's soybean farmers." Small farmers may need
to "organize and lobby Congress for a clarification of the law,"
he added.
David Snively, Monsanto's executive vice president, said in
a statement that the court had ensured that "longstanding
principles of patent law apply to breakthrough 21st century
technologies."
Shares of Monsanto were down 0.73 percent at $107.33 in
midday trading.
The case arose when Bowman sought in 1999 to save money by
buying commodity grain from a grain elevator.
The seed was not identified as featuring Monsanto's Roundup
Ready technology, which protects seeds from herbicides.
Bowman said the patent did not cover the grain he used as
seed because it was "second-generation," not the
first-generation sold by seed dealers.
Bowman kept the seed generated from the successful crop and
used it the following year. He repeated the pattern until 2007.
Monsanto objected, saying Bowman was growing soybeans that
were resistant to Roundup herbicide, meaning he was infringing
on its patents.
The case is Bowman v. Monsanto, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-796.