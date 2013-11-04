By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an appeals court
ruling that would strip its $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis
drug Copaxone of its patent protection in 2014 rather than 2015.
In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
issued its decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two
teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with
Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd
.
The appeals court upheld some of nine patents involved in
the drug, or portions thereof, but declared several invalid,
shortening patent protection for the drug.
Last week the appeals court subsequently declined to
reconsider its ruling and refused to issue a stay.
Teva lawyers on Monday asked the Supreme Court to impose a
stay while they prepare their appeal of the July ruling.
They said in their application that the company would likely
face "irreparable harm" if the appeals court ruling is allowed
to go into effect. That's because generic rivals would be able
to go to market in May 2014 instead of a year later.
The high court has yet to respond to the request.