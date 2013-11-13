By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 A U.S. Supreme Court justice
on Wednesday declined a request from Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries for a stay of an appeals court ruling that
would strip the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis
drug Copaxone of patent protection in 2014, rather than 2015.
In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two
teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with
Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc ;
and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd
.
Teva had asked Chief Justice John Roberts to stay the ruling
while Teva prepares to file a petition seeking the high court's
review. The court announced on Wednesday that Roberts rejected
the request and did not provide further explanation.