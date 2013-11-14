By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 13 A U.S. Supreme Court justice
on Wednesday declined a request from Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries for a stay of an appeals court ruling that
would strip the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis
drug Copaxone of patent protection in 2014, rather than in 2015.
In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two
teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with
Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc ;
and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd
.
Copaxone accounts for about 20 percent of sales and some 50
percent of Teva's profit. The company is banking on U.S. Food
and Drug Administration approval of a longer-lasting version in
early 2014 of the MS drug that would be injected three times a
week, with the company aiming to move patients taking its
current daily drug to the new offering.
The appearance of cheaper generic versions of Copaxone
before that would give Teva far less time to switch patients to
the newer drug before generics of the original become an option.
Teva had asked Chief Justice John Roberts to stay the ruling
while the company prepares to file a petition seeking the high
court's review. The court announced on Wednesday that Roberts
rejected the request and did not provide further explanation.