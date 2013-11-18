By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 SynQor Inc's $111 million
court victory against various companies that manufacture power
converter systems that it sued for patent infringement is now
final after the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would not
review the case.
The December 2010 jury verdict in the Eastern District of
Texas was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in a March ruling.
Among the companies seeking high court review in the case
were Emerson Electric Co subsidiaries Artesyn
Technologies Inc and Astec America Inc.
The others were Bel Fuse Inc, Delta Electronics
Inc subsidiary Delta Products Corp, Murata
Manufacturing Co Ltd subsidiary Murata Power Solutions,
and Power-One Inc, a subsidiary of ABB Ltd.
The products at issue in the case are high-efficiency power
converter systems that are used to power circuits in various
technical equipment, including telecommunications and computer
systems.
The case is Artesyn v. SynQor, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-375.