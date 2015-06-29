WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Obama administration should have considered costs when it issued a key environmental regulation to limit emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants mainly from coal-fired power plants.

The court ruled in a 5-4 decision that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must weigh the cost of compliance in deciding whether to regulate the pollutants.

