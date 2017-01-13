Rockwell Automation revenue rises 4.5 pct
Jan 25 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported on Wednesday a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by stabilizing demand in industries including oil and gas.
Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute over what court should handle challenges to a 2015 Obama administration regulation that defines waterways protected under a federal anti-pollution law.
The justices said they would hear an appeal by the National Association of Manufacturers of a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court's ruling that gave itself jurisdiction to review challenges to the Clean Water Act regulation. The industry group wants challenges to the rule to be heard in district courts. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
Jan 25 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported on Wednesday a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by stabilizing demand in industries including oil and gas.
KUWAIT, Jan 25 Saudi Aramco has shelved plans for a partnership with Malaysian state-oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad in a $27 billion refining and petrochemical project in the southeast Asian country, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 25 China's record imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, and the doubling in spot Asian prices in the past six months, appear to contradict the prevailing market view that supply is overwhelming demand for the super-chilled fuel.