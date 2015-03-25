(Adds quote from Kennedy, paragraph 9, details on costs and
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Supreme Court's
conservative majority on Wednesday signaled hostility toward the
Obama administration's refusal to consider costs before
regulating emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants
mainly from coal-fired power plants.
Conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, based on questions he
asked during a 90-minute oral argument, could be a possible
swing vote on the nine-justice court, with its four liberals
appearing to back the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's
rationale for the regulation.
The case marks the latest legal test to President Barack
Obama's environmental agenda to reach the high court. Industry
groups and 21 states led by Michigan challenged the rule,
announced in 2012 and due to go into effect this year.
The conservatives, including Kennedy, asked questions that
indicated they were concerned it was not enough that the agency
said it implicitly considered costs when issuing standards for
specific pollution sources.
Under the section of the Clean Air Act in question, the
agency can regulate power plants for mercury and other toxic
pollutants if it deems it "appropriate and necessary." The
provision does not explicitly state whether the EPA was required
to include costs in making its decision, and the administration
decided it did not have to.
At one point, Kennedy told Obama administration lawyer
Donald Verrilli "the game is over" if the government did not
consider costs at the early stage of rule-making. But earlier in
the hearing, Kennedy seemed to be open to the idea that the EPA
considered costs at a later stage in the regulatory process when
it decided what specific standards to impose.
"It seems to me like there's an implicit cost consideration
there," Kennedy said.
Chief Justice John Roberts indicated it was not enough for
the agency to say it implicitly considered costs if there is no
evidence that it did so. Roberts also suggested he was troubled
by the disparity between the costs and benefits of the
regulation, saying it "raises the red flag."
The challengers say the costs are $9.6 billion a year but
the benefits are worth only $4 million to $6 million dollars.
The government says it did not quantify some of the
benefits, but says they could be worth up to $90 billion
annually, including a reduction in mercury poisoning, which can
lead to developmental delays and abnormalities in children.
Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer appeared eager to find a
middle ground in which the court could acknowledge the EPA did
consider costs at some point.
The way the law is structured, the agency can categorize
different pollution sources based in part on how burdensome the
standard would be, which gives the government "the ability to
take into account at least serious cost problems," Breyer said.
The challengers appealed after an appeals court upheld the
regulation in June 2014.
Companies opposing the rule include Peabody Energy
Corp, the nation's largest coal producer. Exelon
Corp, the biggest U.S. nuclear power plant operator, is
among several power companies supporting the rule.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe