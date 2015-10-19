(Adds details on case, paragraphs 3-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The U.S. Supreme Court Monday
agreed to hear appeals seeking to reinstate a program in
Maryland aimed at subsidizing construction of new natural
gas-fired electricity plants.
The court agreed to review an appeals court ruling that said
the state's program was blocked by federal law. The court did
not act on related petitions concerning a similar program in New
Jersey, meaning that case will likely be held for the ruling in
the Maryland case.
The Maryland and New Jersey programs were challenged by
power company PPL Corp and other generators. The states
were backed by companies that wanted to build new plants,
including CPV Holdings.
The New Jersey program was enacted by law in 2011. A year
later, the Maryland Public Service Commission adopted its own
version.
In separate 2014 decisions, appeals courts ruled against
both programs, saying they infringed on the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulation Commission's authority to regulate wholesale
electricity markets.
New Jersey and Maryland appealed those rulings to the
Supreme Court.
The Obama administration had urged the Supreme Court not to
hear the case.
The court will issue a ruling by the end of June.
Last week, the court heard oral arguments in another
FERC-related case in which the U.S. government was seeking to
revive a federal regulation aimed at encouraging efficiency in
the electricity market by having electrical grid operators pay
users to reduce consumption at peak times.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)