(Adds details from oral argument, background, paragraphs 6-14)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. Supreme Court justices
appeared unsure on Wednesday how to decide a case that could
determine whether employers must provide accommodations for
pregnant workers who may have physical limitations on duties
they can perform.
During a one-hour argument before the nine justices, two of
the court's three women - Elena Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg -
showed most sympathy for former UPS Inc truck driver
Peggy Young. But it was unclear how some of the other justices
would vote in the closely watched case involving women's
workplace rights.
The case concerns whether the package delivery company
violated a federal law, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, by
denying Young's request for temporary changes in work duties
after she became pregnant in 2006.
Young, who worked at a Maryland facility, had acted on a
midwife's advice that she not be required to lift packages
weighing more than 20 pounds (9 kg).
Kagan said UPS's policy allowed non-pregnant workers to seek
temporary changes to their job duties in other circumstances
without giving pregnant women the same accommodation.
She pressed UPS's lawyer, Caitlin Halligan, on whether the
company's interpretation of the law was at odds with the
statute's intent to ensure pregnant women are treated fairly.
"What you are saying is that there's a policy that
accommodates some workers but puts all pregnant women on one
side of the line," Kagan told Halligan.
Although the court's conservatives did not give clear
indications how they would vote, Justices Antonin Scalia and
Samuel Alito asked questions that signaled some support for UPS.
Scalia said under Young's interpretation of the law,
pregnant women could have "most favored nation" status, enjoying
benefits employers reserve for only a small number of employees
such as senior executives who get driven to work.
One obstacle to deciding the case is that the two sides
disagree over whether UPS agreed to accommodate non-pregnant
workers requesting light-duty assignments. That prompted Justice
Stephen Breyer to wonder whether the case should be sent back to
lower courts for further proceedings.
A federal district court judge and an appeals court have
ruled in favor of UPS, which is backed by business groups.
UPS said in October that starting in January it will provide
accommodations for pregnant women. The U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission in July issued enforcement guidance
saying employers must offer accommodations to pregnant women
just as they do for workers with similar physical limitations.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Young v. UPS, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1226.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)