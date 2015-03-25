(Recasts lead, adds company reaction and quotes from
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday sided with a former driver for UPS Inc by
giving her another chance to argue that the package delivery
company discriminated against her when it refused to lighten her
work duties while she was pregnant.
In a 6-3 decision, the justices revived Peggy Young's
discrimination claim against the company by sending the case
back to a lower court. A federal district court judge and an
appeals court had earlier ruled in favor of UPS, which was
backed by business groups in the case.
"This is a big win for Peggy Young and other women in the
workplace," said Sam Bagenstos, Young's lawyer.
The case focused on whether, under a federal law called the
Pregnancy Discrimination Act, employers must provide
accommodations for pregnant workers who may have physical
limitations on tasks they can perform.
Young, who worked at a Maryland facility, became pregnant in
2006. She made her request for an accommodation after a midwife
advised that she not be required to lift packages weighing more
than 20 pounds (9 kg).
Writing for the majority, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer
said the lower court failed to consider the effects of UPS
policies that covered non-pregnant workers who might have
disabilities, injuries or otherwise might need accommodations.
Breyer said there is a "genuine dispute as to whether UPS
provided more favorable treatment to at least some employees
whose situation cannot reasonably be distinguished from
Young's."
Bagenstos said the court "made clear that employers may not
refuse to accommodate pregnant workers based on considerations
of cost or convenience when they accommodate other workers."
UPS said it was confident it would ultimately win the case.
"UPS is pleased that the Supreme Court rejected the argument
that UPS's pregnancy-neutral policy was inherently
discriminatory," a company statement said.
Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, joined by Anthony
Kennedy and Clarence Thomas, wrote a dissenting opinion accusing
the court majority of coming up with "an interpretation that is
as dubious in principle as it is senseless in practice."
UPS said last October that starting this past January it
would begin providing accommodations for pregnant women.
The impact of the ruling could be limited in part because a
2008 amendment to the Americans with Disabilities Act could now
protect women in Young's situation. The U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission has said employees must offer
accommodations to pregnant women just as they do for other
workers with similar physical limitations.
The case is Young v. UPS, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-1226.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)