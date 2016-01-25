WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) -
P ricewaterhouseCoopers may face increased pressure to
settle a decade-old lawsuit with a class of employees who took
lump-sum retirement payments between 2000 and 2006 after coming
up short on Monday in its bid for U.S. Supreme Court review.
The Supreme Court left in place a U.S. appeals court ruling
that found that the Manhattan-based auditing giant violated
federal benefits law by setting terms for when workers could
fully vest in their pension plans that were unrelated to
retirement age.
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Will Dunham)