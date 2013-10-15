By Lawrence Hurley and Sharon Bernstein
WASHINGTON/SACRAMENTO Oct 15 The U.S. Supreme
Court declined on Tuesday for a second time to take up a
long-running dispute about overcrowding in California prisons,
in a rebuff to the state's Democratic governor who contends the
problem has already been essentially fixed.
Governor Jerry Brown had asked the court to overturn a
judicial order that requires the state to reduce the prison
population to nearly 140 percent of design capacity, either by
finding new prison beds or releasing inmates who pose the lowest
risk to society.
The governor has moved to reduce crowding more slowly than
the judges demanded after years of lawsuits in the most populous
U.S. state. Brown said the order could require freeing thousands
of inmates before the end of their terms. The suits had said
prison conditions were expensive and dangerous.
California prisons have been in the national spotlight for
the past year, as officials wrestle with overcrowding and
concerns about the state's use of long-term solitary confinement
for prisoners with suspected gang ties, which led to a hunger
strike this year.
Michael Bien, an attorney who represents inmates in one of
two cases behind the overcrowding rulings, called the Supreme
Court move a strong message to the state, namely: "Your prisons
are still dangerous and broken."
Brown has repeatedly insisted that recent changes have made
the prisons safer and improved the medical and mental health
care that the courts said were below par because of
overcrowding. A spokeswoman expressed disappointment that the
high court would not take up the case.
"In the last two years, California has made the most
significant reforms to our criminal justice system in decades,
reducing the prison population by 25,000 inmates," spokeswoman
Deborah Hoffman said. "California will continue to build on
these landmark reforms."
PRISON CARE
The cases underpinning the order to reduce crowding have
been going on for decades in California. In one, a federal court
weighed testimony from prison experts and decided that
conditions would improve if the overcrowding were reduced to
137.5 percent of capacity. In 2011, the Supreme Court endorsed
the ruling requiring overcrowding to be reduced because of the
healthcare issues.
As recently as 2006, the state's prisons held twice as many
prisoners as they were meant to house, and inmate bunks were
stacked in gymnasia and day rooms along with regular cells.
The prisons in question, with about 120,000 inmates
altogether, are now at about 150 percent of capacity.
A panel of three federal judges has ordered the state to
reduce crowding further. The state has countered that it is not
possible to reduce the population by that much in time to meet
federal deadlines, and in June the judges threatened to hold
Brown in contempt if the state failed to comply.
The judges handed Brown an olive branch last month, giving
the state a four-week reprieve in which it could try to work out
a deal to proceed more slowly through more spending on
rehabilitation and mental health services while they are
incarcerated. But the panel has otherwise refused to budge.
The state has pegged the number of prisoners it might have
to free prematurely at anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000, depending
partially on whether it can house some of those inmates in
prisons owned by private, for-profit corporations. The state
already has contracts to house several thousand inmates at
facilities owned by the Geo Group Inc, a publicly traded
company that, according to its website, runs 96 such facilities
worldwide.
In declining to take the case on Tuesday, the U.S. high
court did not comment on the case but said it lacked
jurisdiction to intervene.
The case is Brown v. Plata, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-198.