UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that a Los Angeles city ordinance that lets police view hotel guest registries violates the privacy rights of business owners.
In a 5-4 decision, the court upheld an appeals court ruling that struck down the ordinance that was intended to deter crimes including prostitution. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.