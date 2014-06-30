By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected Google Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit
accusing it of violating federal wiretap law when it
accidentally collected emails and other personal data while
building its popular Street View program.
The justices left intact a September 2013 ruling by the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which refused to exempt Google
from liability under the federal Wiretap Act for having
inadvertently intercepted emails, user names, passwords and
other data from private Wi-Fi networks to create Street View,
which provides panoramic views of city streets.
The lawsuit arose soon after the Mountain View,
California-based company publicly apologized in May 2010 for
having collected fragments of "payload data" from unsecured
wireless networks in more than 30 countries.
Google was accused of having collected the data while
driving its vehicles through neighborhoods from 2008 to 2010 to
collect photos for Street View.
In June 2011, U.S. District Judge James Ware in San
Francisco allowed plaintiffs in several consolidated private
lawsuits to pursue federal Wiretap Act claims against Google,
while dismissing California state law claims.
Google already has agreed to pay $7 million to settle a
probe into the matter involving 38 U.S. states and the District
of Columbia. As part of that settlement, Google agreed to
destroy data collected in the United States.
The case is Google Inc v. Joffe et al, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-1181.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)