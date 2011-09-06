* ACLU questions tracking suspects by cellphone location
* Case is latest in privacy versus technology disputes
* Appeals court upholds ruling against Justice Department
By Jeremy Pelofsky and James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 The U.S. government must
tell the public how it tracked suspects by cellphone without
having given a judge detailed reasons for the tracking in some
cases, an appeals court ruled on Tuesday, in a case pitting new
technology against privacy rights.
A leading civil liberties group claimed victory in one of
several cases making its way through the court system weighing
privacy rights against law enforcement using data available
through the proliferation of new technologies like the Global
Positioning System (GPS), cellphones and laptop computers.
"I highly doubt that the 90 percent of Americans who carry
cell phones thought that when they got cellphone service they
were giving up their privacy in their movements," said
Catherine Crump, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties
Union who argued the case.
The group has argued that prosecutors are getting
information about a suspect's location with a judge's approval
-- but without a warrant providing probable cause, which is
typically needed in criminal cases for a warrant.
The ACLU questioned how often prosecutors have used
applications for such information and sued to get details, a
challenge the Justice Department said would violate the privacy
of those under investigation or prosecuted.
A federal judge in 2010 ruled the Justice Department must
reveal those cases that used such information in which the
suspect was convicted, a decision upheld by a three-judge panel
of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
"The disclosure sought by the plaintiffs would inform this
ongoing public policy discussion by shedding light on the scope
and effectiveness of cell phone tracking as a law enforcement
tool," Judge Merrick Garland wrote in the unanimous decision.
APPEAL POSSIBLE
Disclosure would, for example, provide information about
the kinds of crimes the government uses cellphone tracking data
to investigate, the appeals court said.
Citing privacy rights, the district court judge refused to
order the government to reveal other cases in which such
applications were used, such as the acquittal of a suspect or a
sealed case.
The appeals court sent that issue back to the lower court
for more proceedings to determine the extent of those cases.
The Justice Department could appeal the ruling to the full
appeals court or to the Supreme Court, which already has agreed
to consider another privacy case involving new technology.
Later this year the Supreme Court will hear arguments over
whether law enforcement should have obtained a warrant before
attaching a GPS device to a suspect's vehicle.
Justice Department spokesman Charles Miller said the agency
was reviewing the decision and had not decided on its next
step.
After surveying several U.S. Attorneys' offices, the Drug
Enforcement Agency and the Justice Department, some 255 cases
were identified in which an application for cellphone location
information was used.
The government has offered to identify the nature of the
charges as well as whether a motion to suppress that
information was filed and the outcome. The ACLU said it was
open to ideas on how to provide the public details of the
information as a possible settlement.
(Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Walsh)