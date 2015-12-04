(Adds comment from Puerto Rico entity, paragraph 4)
By Lawrence Hurley and Nick Brown
WASHINGTON/SAN JUAN Dec 4 The U.S. Supreme
Court on Friday agreed to hear Puerto Rico's bid to reinstate a
law that would allow restructuring of the debt-burdened U.S.
territory's public agencies.
In a major boon for a U.S. commonwealth facing some $72
billion in debt, Puerto Rico will get a chance to argue before
the top U.S. court that its proposed restructuring law,
invalidated by courts earlier this year, is its best chance to
pull itself out of a nearly decade-long recession.
The Supreme Court will decide whether a 2014 law known as
the Recovery Act conflicts with U.S. federal bankruptcy law. The
court also took up a companion case filed by representatives of
the publicly owned Government Development Bank (GDB) for Puerto
Rico.
"We are pleased with (the) Supreme Court's decision," said
GDB President Melba Acosta. "The Recovery Act was designed to
provide a structured process for Puerto Rico's government
entities and their creditors to restructure the debt of those
entities in an orderly fashion."
Puerto Rico's creditors have argued that a bankruptcy
mechanism would give the Caribbean island an unfair legal
authority to impose deep repayment cuts.
The case goes to the heart of Puerto Rico's efforts to
restructure the $72 billion in total debt, which Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla has called "unpayable," calling for
concessions from creditors.
As a U.S. territory, the island is excluded from statutes
that allow U.S. states to put cities, towns and agencies into
bankruptcy. Puerto Rico passed the Recovery Act seeking similar
authority to put into bankruptcy agencies holding a combined $20
billion of the island's debt.
The creditors that first challenged the law, including
mutual fund giants Franklin Advisers and OppenheimerFunds, said
the measure contravened the U.S. bankruptcy code even though the
code excludes Puerto Rico.
A U.S. federal court in Puerto Rico nixed the law in
February, and a U.S. appeals court affirmed the decision in
July.
If the Supreme Court reverses and rules for Puerto Rico, the
territory could place into bankruptcy agencies like the Puerto
Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), which faces more than $8
billion of debt, and the Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation
Authority (PRHTA), with about $4.6 billion of debt.
The court will hear oral arguments in the spring, with a
ruling due by the end of June.
ALITO RECUSED
Justice Samuel Alito will not participate, meaning only
eight justices will hear the case. Alito's most recent financial
disclosure statement showed he has invested in two Franklin
funds that, according to Franklin's website, have assets in
Puerto Rican municipal bonds.
With debt restructuring talks ongoing throughout the island,
it was not clear whether Puerto Rico would utilize a bankruptcy
statute, but the threat of one could give the territory leverage
in the discussions.
The case is one of several paths Puerto Rico is taking to
gain access to bankruptcy laws. The territory's U.S.
congressional representative has introduced a bill to give the
island the same bankruptcy access as other states, while the
U.S. Treasury has supported giving Puerto Rico itself the right
to file bankruptcy.
Nicholos Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg
Investment Management, said the Supreme Court's decision to hear
the case would negatively impact Puerto Rico bond prices.
"When the law was initially ruled unconstitutional,
bondholders looked at that as a kind of big win for them,"
Venditti said.
Now that the Supreme Court has taken the case, Venditti
added, "If I'm Puerto Rico, I'm looking at this as kind of a big
win."
Stephen Spencer, an adviser to some of the law's
challengers, declined to comment on Friday. Barbara Morgan, a
spokeswoman for the governor's office, had no immediate comment.
In U.S. congressional testimony earlier in the week, Spencer
said bankruptcy would be "a bailout of Puerto Rican municipal
corporations on the backs of hundreds of thousands" of
investors.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington and Nick Brown in
San Juan; additional reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Will
Dunham)