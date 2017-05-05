WASHINGTON May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.

In a brief statement, Roberts said he had designated U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York to oversee what could be the biggest municipal debt reorganization in U.S. history. Puerto Rico has $70 billion in debt. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley)