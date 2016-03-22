By Lawrence Hurley and Nick Brown
WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Tuesday appeared conflicted as they considered whether to
revive a Puerto Rico law that would allow restructuring of the
debt-burdened U.S. Caribbean territory's public agencies.
It was unclear how the court will rule, though some of the
court's liberal justices expressed sympathy for Puerto Rico's
legal arguments. The legal question is whether the island's 2014
law known as the Recovery Act conflicts with U.S. federal
bankruptcy law.
As Puerto Rico's leaders, creditors and U.S. lawmakers seek
a debt solution in the U.S. Congress, the question before the
Supreme Court is whether the island should be allowed to
restructure certain debts under a court-supervised regime
similar to Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws used by U.S. cities such as
Detroit and Stockton, California.
Puerto Rico faces what its governor has called an unpayable
$70 billion debt.
Puerto Rico, which as a U.S. commonwealth is excluded from
Chapter 9, passed the Recovery Act, a local restructuring law
that lets it put public entities, such as power authority PREPA,
into bankruptcy.
Two U.S. court decisions deemed the Recovery Act invalid
after PREPA creditors sued, with the Supreme Court agreeing in
December to hear an appeal.
Creditors say the act contradicts federal bankruptcy law,
which prohibits states from making their own debt restructuring
laws. Puerto Rico argues that if it is exempt from Chapter 9, it
must also be exempt from the limitation on states passing their
own laws.
