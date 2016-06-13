WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Puerto Rico's bid to revive a law that would have let the U.S. territory cut billions of dollars in debt at public utilities, delivering a setback to the Caribbean island's efforts to withstand a fiscal crisis.

The court ruled 5-2 that Puerto Rico's 2014 law known as the Recovery Act conflicts with U.S. federal bankruptcy law, leaving in place a 2015 appeals court ruling that had invalidated the statute. Only seven justices considered the case because Justice Samuel Alito recused himself and Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February, has not yet been replaced. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)