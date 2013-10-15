By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 15 In a potential boost to
opponents of affirmative action, the conservative majority on
the U.S. Supreme Court appeared inclined on Tuesday to uphold a
Michigan law that bans the use of racial preferences in state
university admissions.
During an hour-long oral argument, several of the eight
justices questioned whether a 2006 state constitutional
amendment that banned the practice had imposed burdens on racial
minorities in violation of the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of
equal protection.
Affirmative action programs, first advocated in the 1960s to
combat past discrimination against racial minorities, have faced
a backlash from conservatives in recent decades.
None of the five conservative justices gave any indication
they would be inclined to rule against the state ban, which was
struck down by a federal appeals court in 2012. Only eight
justices are considering the case because the ninth, Justice
Elena Kagan, is recused.
The case arrives at the court four months after the justices
issued a narrow ruling on affirmative action in a different
case involving the University of Texas at Austin. In a lopsided
7-1 ruling that few expected, the court warned university
policies that took race into account could be more vulnerable to
legal challenges in the future. But the court did not strike the
policy down and instead sent the case back to a lower court for
reconsideration.
The Michigan case raises a different legal question,
focusing not on the state's ban on affirmative action itself but
rather the political process that led to the state
constitutional amendment being enacted.
OFF THE TABLE
Chief Justice John Roberts was one of the conservative
justices who appeared comfortable with the Michigan ban, noting
during the argument that the point of the Equal Protection
Clause of the U.S. Constitution "is to take race off the table."
Roberts asked Mark Rosenbaum, an attorney for the
challengers, whether it was unreasonable for the state to "try
to achieve diversity without racial preferences," as Michigan
has said it would like to do.
Rosenbaum countered that the Michigan law instead sent the
message that "race itself is a dirty word," which is at odds
with Supreme Court precedent that currently allows for narrowly
crafted affirmative action programs.
Regular swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy is likely to
again have a key role in deciding how the court rules.
He gave no indication he would vote against the ban. He
appeared troubled over whether it made sense, as the challengers
argued, to distinguish between a state constitutional amendment
and other ways in which the affirmative action policy could be
terminated, such as via the university's board of regents or
faculty members.
"At what point is it that your objection takes force?"
Kennedy said in a lengthy dialogue with Rosenbaum. "I just don't
understand."
Among the justices on the liberal wing of the court, the
most vocal in defending the appeals court decision that struck
down the ban was Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She said the Michigan
law had the effect of "changing the playing field" for those who
support affirmative action programs.
She said there was evidence the Michigan law was encouraging
racial segregation in the state.
John Bursch, Michigan's solicitor general, said there is no
definitive data on whether racial diversity on the University of
Michigan campus had declined since the law was passed. He said
there were "race-neutral ways" that the state universities could
boost the number of minorities on campus.
EIGHT STATES
Michigan is one of eight states to ban affirmative action.
The others are Arizona, California, Florida, Nebraska, New
Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington.
A ruling in Michigan's favor could encourage other states to
follow suit.
Michigan has long been a legal battleground over the use of
affirmative action in higher education. The state constitutional
amendment was passed as a direct result of a previous courtroom
battle that reached the Supreme Court.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
The case is Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative
Action, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-682.