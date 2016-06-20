WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday handed a win to R.J. Reynolds in its effort to
fend off a lawsuit by European Union nations accusing the
cigarette maker of running a global money-laundering scheme
involving narcotics smuggling into Europe.
The justices in their 4-3 ruling threw out a lower-court
ruling in favor of the EU and 26 member states. The court sent
the case back for further proceedings.
The case focuses on whether the Racketeer Influenced and
Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a U.S. law used to target
illegal conspiracies including organized crime, applies to
overseas conduct.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)