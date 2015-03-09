WASHINGTON, March 9The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ducked a ruling on whether Amtrak, the government-owned passenger rail company, wields too much clout in setting regulations that private freight carriers also must follow.

The court, on a 9-0 vote, found that Amtrak is a government entity, not a private company. But the court, in an opinion by Justice Anthony Kennedy, also ruled that further litigation is required to determine if there are problems with Amtrak's involvement in setting the regulations.

The case was brought by the Association of American Railroads, which had challenged a federal law that gives Amtrak a key role in setting standards for railroads, including for on-time performance.

The case is Department of Transportation v. Association of American Railroads, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1080. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)