By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 9The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ducked a major ruling on whether Amtrak, the
government-owned passenger rail company, wields too much clout
in setting regulations that private freight carriers also must
follow.
The court, on a 9-0 vote, threw out a lower court ruling
against the government by finding that Amtrak is a government
entity, not a private company. But the court, in an opinion by
Justice Anthony Kennedy, also said that further litigation is
required to determine if there are constitutional problems with
Amtrak's unique status within the regulatory framework.
Among the potential questions raised by Kennedy is whether
there are due process problems because a government-owned,
nominally for-profit entity has regulatory authority over the
industry in which it participates.
Kennedy wrote that the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia Circuit was based on the "flawed
premise" that Amtrak was a private entity.
The case was brought by the Association of American
Railroads, which had challenged a federal law that gives Amtrak
a key role in setting standards for railroads, including for
on-time performance.
Freight carriers own the tracks that Amtrak uses. They
object to Amtrak's role because they can then be forced to pay
damages if Amtrak trains fail to meet performance targets. Under
the 1970 arrangement with private rail companies that led to
Amtrak's creation, Amtrak trains get top priority on the tracks.
In return, private railroads no longer had to provide
passenger service. The railroad law allows Amtrak and the U.S.
Federal Railroad Administration to work jointly on the
regulations.
The railroad association challenged regulations finalized by
the government in 2010 that freight carriers contend set
unrealistic performance targets. Association members include
BNSF Railway Company and CSX Transportation
Inc.
The case is Department of Transportation v. Association of
American Railroads, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1080.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)