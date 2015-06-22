WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday in favor of a California farmer challenging a Depression-era federal program that requires raisin producers to put aside a proportion of their crop without guaranteed compensation.

In an 8-1 decision, the court said the program constitutes the taking of property without compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)