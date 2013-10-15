WASHINGTON Oct 15 A majority of U.S. Supreme
Court justices raised doubts on Tuesday over whether Daimler AG
can be sued in federal court for allegations that a
subsidiary violated the human rights of workers at an Argentina
plant in the 1970s.
During an hour-long oral argument, several justices raised
concerns about how the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals handled the case when it ruled in favor of
human rights plaintiffs, raising the possibility of the case
ultimately being sent back to that court for further review.