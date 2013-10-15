By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 15 A majority of U.S. Supreme
Court justices raised doubts on Tuesday over whether Daimler AG
can be sued in federal court for allegations that a
subsidiary violated the human rights of workers at a plant in
Argentina in the 1970s.
During an hour-long oral argument, several justices on both
sides of the court's ideological divide voiced concerns about
how the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
handled the case when it ruled in favor of human rights
plaintiffs, raising the possibility of the case ultimately being
sent back to that court for further review
The argument focused on complex legal questions about when
federal courts have jurisdiction over certain types of cases.
Workers or relatives of workers at an Argentina-based plant
operated by Mercedes-Benz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler,
sued over the alleged conduct. They said the company had
punished plant workers viewed by managers as union agitators and
that it had worked alongside the Argentinian military and police
forces.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, appointed by Democratic President
Barack Obama, summed up the one-way nature of the argument when
she debated the possible outcomes with Daimler's lawyer, Thomas
Dupree.
"Do you care how you win?" she said.
Dupree, who has the support of the Obama administration,
said he did because of the potential impact a ruling could have
on other cases.
Another Obama appointee, Justice Elena Kagan, was equally
hostile toward the appeals court's conclusion when summarizing
how the case was handled.
"All of that has got to be wrong," she said.
Justice Stephen Breyer, who was appointed by Democratic
President Bill Clinton, was also critical of the appeals court,
saying it appeared to have "seriously misstated the law" in
California.
Breyer's comments echoed those made by Justice Antonin
Scalia, an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan.
Kevin Russell, the attorney representing the plaintiffs,
said some of the problems the justices raised were caused by
Daimler failing to make certain arguments in the lower courts.
He said the court could simply dismiss the case, which would
leave the 9th Circuit ruling intact, if it had trouble deciding
what to do.
APRIL PRECEDENT
The Daimler case is the second time in the last year that
the court has considered how and under what circumstances
multinational companies can be sued in U.S. courts for alleged
human rights violations.
In the first case, the court held in Kiobel v. Royal Dutch
Shell in April that a federal court in New York could not hear
claims made by 12 Nigerians who accused Anglo-Dutch oil company
Royal Dutch Shell Plc of complicity in a crackdown on protesters
in Nigeria from 1992 to 1995.
The legal question in the Daimler case is different from
that in the Shell case, which focused on an obscure federal law
called the Alien Tort Statute.
The Daimler case concerns whether a U.S. court has the
authority to hear a case against a foreign corporation "solely
on the fact that an indirect corporate subsidiary performs
services on behalf of the defendant" in the state where the
lawsuit was filed, which in this instance was California.
A decision in the Daimler case is expected by the end of
June.
The case is Daimler AG v. Bauman, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-965.