WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Tuesday that Daimler AG cannot be sued in
California over allegations that a subsidiary violated the human
rights of workers at a plant in Argentina in the 1970s.
On a unanimous vote, the court reversed a May 2011 San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in
favor of human rights plaintiffs.
The legal question was whether a U.S. court has the
authority to hear a case against a foreign corporation "solely
on the fact that an indirect corporate subsidiary performs
services on behalf of the defendant" in the state where the
lawsuit was filed, which in this instance was California.