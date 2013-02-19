WASHINGTON Feb 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider whether union workers can be compensated for the time it takes for them to change in and out of safety gear.

A group of 800 current and former hourly workers at a U.S. Steel plant in Gary, Indiana, say they should be compensated for changing clothes because it is a key part of their job as steel workers.

The court will decide what constitutes "changing clothes" under the Fair Labor Standards Act.