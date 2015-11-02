(Adds background on case)
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a bid by satellite television providers to
challenge states taxes they say unlawfully treat them
differently from cable TV companies.
The nine justices turned away a joint challenge from DirecTV
Inc, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc, and Dish Network
Corp over taxes in Massachusetts and Tennessee.
The companies said the state laws violate the Commerce
Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which limits states' power to
tax interstate commerce.
Massachusetts imposed a 5 percent excise tax on satellite TV
providers as part of its budget for 2010. A 1999 Tennessee law
exempted cable TV customers but not satellite TV customers from
sales tax for the first $15 of each monthly bill.
The satellite TV companies said in court papers that the
taxes in Massachusetts and Tennessee had the "desired effect" of
increasing cable companies' share of the market. The lawyers
said that five other states also have laws that treat satellite
and cable providers differently.
Courts in both states upheld the laws.
The cases are DirecTV v. Roberts and DirecTV v.
Massachusetts Department of Revenue, U.S. Supreme Court, Nos.
14-1524 and 14-1499.
