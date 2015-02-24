By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 A Muslim woman denied a sales
job at an Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store in
Oklahoma because she wears a head scarf has won the support of
Christians, Jews, Sikhs and fellow Muslims as the U.S. Supreme
Court prepares to hear her case.
Various religious and civil rights organizations have filed
friend-of-the-court briefs backing Samantha Elauf, who was
denied a sales job at the store in Tulsa in 2008 when she was
17.
Their lawyers say employees should not have to ask
specifically for a religious accommodation in order to be
protected under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which, among other
things, bans employment discrimination based on religious
beliefs and practices.
The Supreme Court is due to hear a one-hour oral argument in
the case on Wednesday, with a ruling due by the end of June.
Elauf was wearing a head scarf, or hijab, at her job
interview but did not specifically say that as a Muslim she
wanted the company to give her a religious accommodation. The
company denied Elauf the job on the grounds that wearing the
scarf violated its "look policy" for members of the sales staff.
The religious groups that have filed court papers with the
justices support the argument being made on Elauf's behalf by
the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
A federal district judge ruled in favor of Elauf and the
government, but in an October 2013 ruling the Denver-based 10th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that she was required to ask
for an accommodation.
One brief, filed by Jewish groups, noted that one of the
law's purposes was to protect Orthodox Jews, who cannot work
from sundown Friday to nightfall on Saturday, in addition to
various Jewish holidays.
In a separate brief, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination
Committee and other Muslim organizations cite what they call
"pervasive employment discrimination" against Muslims. The
wearing of hijab has been recognized by the government as a
protected religious practice, the brief said.
Christian organizations that weighed in include the General
Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and the National
Association of Evangelicals.
Abercrombie has the backing of business groups, including
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company has faced other
lawsuits including one in which it agreed in 2004 to pay $40
million to several thousand minority and female plaintiffs who
had accused the company of discrimination.
The case is EEOC v. Abercrombie & Fitch, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-86.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)