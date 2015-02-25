(Adds details from oral argument, context)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Feb 25 A majority of U.S. Supreme
Court justices on Wednesday signaled support for a Muslim woman
who filed a lawsuit after she was denied a job at an Abercrombie
& Fitch Co clothing store in Oklahoma because she wore a
head scarf for religious reasons.
The nine justices heard a one-hour argument in an appeal
brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
(EEOC), a federal agency that sued the company on behalf of
Samantha Elauf. She was denied a sales job in 2008 at an
Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa when she was 17.
The case involving alleged workplace discrimination against
a young Muslim woman in the American heartland comes before the
top U.S. court at a time when some Western nations are
struggling with culture clashes relating to accommodating local
Islamic populations. The United States has not, however, faced
the same tensions as some European countries including France.
The legal question is whether Elauf was required to ask for
a religious accommodation in order for the company to be sued
under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which, among other things, bans
employment discrimination based on religious beliefs and
practices.
Elauf was wearing a head scarf, or hijab, at the job
interview but did not specifically say that, as a Muslim, she
wanted the company to give her a religious accommodation.
The company denied Elauf the job on the grounds that wearing
the scarf violated its "look policy" for members of the sales
staff, a policy intended to promote the brand's East Coast
collegiate image.
During the oral argument, it appeared the court's four
liberal justices are likely to vote in Elauf's favor. At least
one of the court's conservatives, Justice Samuel Alito, seems
set to follow suit.
Senior liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized the
company's argument that its decision not to hire her was based
on the "look policy" and that whether or not Elauf was a Muslim
was irrelevant.
Ginsburg said the civil rights law requires certain people
to be treated differently to other applicants if they have a
religious requirement.
"They don't have to accommodate a baseball cap. They do have
to accommodate a yarmulke," Ginsburg said, in a reference to the
cap worn by some Jewish men.
Alito said employers like Abercrombie could easily find out
if prospective employees need a religious accommodation by
simply asking if they are able to abide by work rules.
He noted that Abercrombie had assumed Elauf would wear the
head scarf every day simply because she wore it at the
interview. "Maybe she just had a bad hair day," Alito said.
Other conservative justices were more skeptical about the
government's arguments.
Chief Justice John Roberts speculated that putting the
burden on the employee to assess whether a religious
accommodation is needed "may promote stereotypes to a far
greater degree" by requiring interviewers to inquire about
applicants' religious beliefs.
Muslim groups said in a friend-of-the-court brief in support
of Elauf that employment discrimination against Muslims is
widespread in the United States. Often, the act of a woman
wearing a head scarf is what triggers the discrimination,
according to the brief. The EEOC has reported that Muslims file
more employment claims about discrimination and the failure to
provide religious accommodations than any other religious group.
Groups representing Christians, Jews and Sikhs also filed
court papers backing Elauf.
Abercrombie has faced other employee lawsuits, including one
in which it agreed in 2004 to pay $40 million to several
thousand minority and female plaintiffs who had accused the
company of discrimination.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is EEOC v. Abercrombie & Fitch, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-86.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)