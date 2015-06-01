(Adds next step in litigation, paragraph 16, Elauf's current
age)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who sued for
discrimination after being denied a sales job at age 17 at an
Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store in Oklahoma because
she wore a head scarf for religious reasons.
In an 8-1 decision in the important religious rights case,
the court backed Samantha Elauf, who had been rejected under
Abercrombie's sales staff "look policy" after coming to her job
interview wearing the head scarf, or hijab, used by many Muslim
women.
The decision marked a victory for the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency that sued the
company on Elauf's behalf after she was turned down in 2008 at
an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa.
"Observance of my faith should not have prevented me from
getting a job. I am glad that I stood up for my rights, and
happy that the EEOC was there for me and took my complaint to
the courts," Elauf said in a statement issued by the EEOC.
Elauf, now 24, initially won a $20,000 judgment against
Abercrombie before a federal district court. The 10th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver then threw that out, ruling
in favor of Abercrombie, before the high court backed Elauf.
"We welcome this historic ruling in defense of religious
freedom at a time when the American Muslim community is facing
increased levels of Islamophobia," said Nihad Awad, the national
executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Monday's ruling was the second decision by the high court
during its current term in favor of a Muslim alleging
discrimination. In January, the justices found that an Arkansas
policy prohibiting inmates from having beards violated the
religious rights of a prisoner who had wanted to grow one in
accordance with his Muslim beliefs.
The court has taken an expansive view of religious rights.
Last year, it sided with a Christian-owned company that objected
on religious grounds to providing health insurance coverage for
birth control for women.
Abercrombie said in a statement the case will continue,
noting the justices had not ruled that discrimination took
place. "We will determine our next steps in the litigation,"
Abercrombie said.
RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATION
The Supreme Court had to decide whether Elauf was required
to ask for a religious accommodation to allow her to wear the
scarf in order for the company to be sued under the 1964 Civil
Rights Act, which among other things bans employment
discrimination based on religious beliefs and practices.
Despite wearing the head scarf, she did not specifically say
that, as a Muslim, she wanted the company to give her a
religious accommodation.
In an opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia, the court said
Elauf only had to show that her need for an accommodation was a
motivating factor in Abercrombie's decision not to hire her.
Justice Clarence Thomas, the sole dissenter, said that "mere
application of a neutral policy" should not be viewed as
discrimination.
The company's "look policy" for members of the sales staff
was intended to promote the brand's East Coast collegiate image.
Abercrombie said that in April it replaced that policy with
"a new dress code that allows associates to be more
individualistic" while also changing hiring practices so
"attractiveness" is no longer a factor.
The case now returns to a lower court, with Abercrombie
getting the chance to argue that being forced to provide an
accommodation would impose undue hardship on it.
Muslim groups said in court papers in support of Elauf that
employment discrimination against Muslims is widespread in the
United States. Often, the act of a woman wearing a head scarf
triggers the discrimination, they said.
The EEOC says Muslims file more employment claims about
discrimination and the failure to provide religious
accommodations than any other religious group.
Groups representing Christians, Jews and Sikhs also filed
court papers backing Elauf.
Abercrombie had the backing of business groups including the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The case involving a young Muslim woman alleging workplace
discrimination in the American heartland was decided by the top
U.S. court at a time when some Western nations are struggling
with culture clashes relating to accommodating Muslim
populations. The United States has not faced the same tensions
as some European countries including France.
The case is EEOC v. Abercrombie & Fitch, U.S. Supreme Court,
No.14-86.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Will
Dunham)