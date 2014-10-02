By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday said it would consider whether a Muslim woman denied a
job at an Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store because
she wears a head scarf was required to specifically request a
religious accommodation.
The nine justices agreed to hear an appeal filed in the
closely watched case by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission, a federal agency that sued the company on behalf of
Samantha Elauf. She was denied a sales job at an Abercrombie
Kids store in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2008.
Elauf, who was 17 at the time, was wearing a head scarf - or
hijab - at the job interview but did not specifically say that,
as a Muslim, she wanted the company to give her a religious
accommodation. The company denied Elauf the job on the grounds
that wearing the scarf violated its "look policy" for members of
the sales staff.
A federal district judge ruled in favor of Elauf and the
government, but in an October 2013 ruling the Denver-based 10th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Elauf was required to
ask for an accommodation.
A ruling is expected by the end of June. The case is EEOC v.
Abercrombie & Fitch, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-86.
