WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a Michigan blogger's challenge to the use of full-body scanners and thorough pat-downs of passengers at airport checkpoints.

Jonathan Corbett complained that the Transportation Security Administration's use of the screening techniques violated passengers' protection against illegal searches under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)