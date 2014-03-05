WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared to look for a compromise that would enable them to avoid overruling a 26-year-old precedent that made it easier for plaintiffs to negotiate large class action settlements.

Based on questions from the nine-member court during a one-hour oral argument, there did not seem to be a majority willing to overturn the 1988 case, Basic v. Levinson. Justice Anthony Kennedy, a regular swing vote, and Justice Antonin Scalia both indicated interest in a compromise move that would help defendants.