By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 30
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday sent a securities class action case against Dutch bank
ING Groep NV and others back to a lower court to
reconsider in light of the justices' ruling last week in a case
involving pharmacy services company Omnicare.
The high court threw out a November 2013 decision by the New
York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of ING and
several banks.
In the Omnicare case, the high court found that
shareholders cannot sue public companies for issuing statements
ahead of a public stock offering simply because they turn out to
be untrue.
In the ING case, investors had claimed that the Dutch bank
and the other banks that handled a stock offering in September
2007 had violated a provision of the securities laws that
prohibits untrue statements made in registration statements
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The February 2009 lawsuit claimed that ING concealed the
risky nature of mortgage-backed securities that it held at the
time of the offering.
A district court judge threw out the lawsuit and the appeals
court upheld that finding.
The case is Freidus v. ING Groep, U.S. Supreme Court,
13-1505.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)