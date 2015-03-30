By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 30
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact a ruling that prevents plaintiffs from suing
banks that they say aided and abetted convicted fraudster Bernie
Madoff.
The high court declined to hear two separate appeals filed
by investors in foreign investment vehicles that lost money when
Madoff's the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008. They had sued
Madoff's bankers, JPMorganChase & Co and Bank of New York
Mellon Corp, and others.
In a September 2013 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York threw out the lawsuits on the grounds that
they were barred under the Securities Litigation Uniform
Standards Act.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in 2009 to running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors an
estimated $17 billion or more in principal.
The cases are Trezziova v. Kohn and Davis v. JPMorganChase,
U.S. Supreme Court, Nos. 14-736 and 14-730.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)