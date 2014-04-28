By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday brought an end to Novell Inc's antitrust
claims against Microsoft Corp that date back 20 years
to the development of Windows 95 software.
By declining to hear Novell's appeal, the court left intact
a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from September 2013
in favor of Microsoft.
The court of appeals unanimously affirmed the dismissal
of Novell Inc's claims that Microsoft violated the Sherman
Antitrust Act when it decided not to share its intellectual
property while developing its Windows 95 operating system.
Novell was seeking more than $3 billion.
Since the 1990s, Microsoft has been pursued by government
prosecutors, consumers and competitors for alleged antitrust
violations when it was widely considered a mighty monopolist.
The Novell case, which was first filed in 2004, was over
Microsoft's decision not to share with Novell details about its
Windows operating system. Novell claimed that its suite of
applications, including WordPerfect, suffered as a result of
Microsoft withholding the information.
Novell alleged that Microsoft used its market power in
operating systems to promote its own applications.
In a 2011 trial, a jury could not come to a verdict, but
afterward U.S. District Judge J. Frederick Motz in Baltimore,
who oversaw consolidated proceedings against Microsoft, ruled in
favor of the software giant.
Novell appealed Motz's ruling to the 10th Circuit but the
court affirmed Motz's ruling, finding that Microsoft was under
no obligation to share sensitive information with a competitor.
The case is Novell v. Microsoft, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-1042.
