WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left in place a $44 million damages award that Wellogix
Inc won against Accenture Plc over alleged trade secrets
theft.
The high court declined to hear Accenture's appeal of the
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld a jury
verdict in favor of Wellogix.
Wellogix says Accenture impermissibly used its software when
developing a product with SAP AG for BP PLC.
The software was aimed at helping oil and gas companies plan
oil well construction projects. Wellogix resolved separate
claims against BP via arbitration.
The case is Accenture v. Wellogix, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-1051.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)