By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled for a Sprint Nextel Corp subsidiary locked
in a dispute with the utilities regulator in Iowa.
The high court said in a unanimous ruling that a federal
district court can consider a lawsuit filed by subsidiary Sprint
Communications Co challenging an Iowa Utilities Board decision
even though the legal process in Iowa courts is not yet
complete.
The dispute arose in 2009 when Sprint declined to pay access
charges for its calls carried by Iowa Telecom - now Windstream
Iowa Communications - that were transmitted over the Internet
rather than the traditional phone network.
The Iowa Utilities Board, which regulates telecommunications
in the state, said Sprint was required to pay.
Windstream had billed Sprint for access charges for the
Internet calls, known as "voice over Internet protocol" or VoIP
calls.
Sprint maintains that under the federal Telecommunications
Act of 1996, VoIP calls are an "information service" not a
"telecommunications service" and that therefore the company does
not have to pay access charges.
Sprint challenged the utilities board decision in federal
court and state court in 2011.
A federal judge and the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals both said the state proceeding had to be
completed first.
In Tuesday's ruling, written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,
the Supreme Court said that the federal lawsuit could go ahead.
The case is Sprint v. Jacobs, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
12-815.