NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said federal judges should have more discretion to boost penalties in patent infringement cases and ordered a lower appeals court to review whether Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc willfully violated Stryker Corp patents on a surgical cleaning wand.

In a unanimous opinion, the high court also ordered the appeals court in a separate case to review whether Pulse Electronics Corp willfully infringed Halo Electronics Inc's patents.

The justices said that a test developed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., the nation's top patent court, was too rigid and allowed some egregious infringers to escape liability.

Industry groups were closely following the cases because lowering the bar for judges to award enhanced damages could hand patent owners a potent new weapon to file infringement cases and push for licenses.

